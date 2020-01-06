Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Sharia implementation body, otherwise known as Hisbah Guards, have apprehended 15 suspected gays following attempts to hold a same sex party in the state capital.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday by the Hisbah Guards inside a compound at Sabuwar-Gandu Quarters in the state capital.

About 35 others, who were to attend the same sex party, escaped from scene during the course of the arrest exercise.

The suspects, according to insiders, were believed to be graduates from different higher institutions, who were coming together to celebrate their successful graduation from school.

Each of the celebrants, said the insiders, had extended invitation to his fellow partner, before the hint of the gay party was leaked to the guards, who waited for the right time to deploy its officers.

The DCG, Special Duties, Muhammadu Anbakary, confirmed the report to media men while indicating that 15 of the suspects were in their custody, adding that they were currently undergoing reorientation programmes.

It is not clear, as at press time, whether the suspects would be charged to court or not.