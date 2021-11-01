From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Islamic Police, otherwise known as Hisbah Board , Sunday night raided the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Club in the state capital, arresting no fewer than eight fun seekers and beer parlour operators during the operation.

Besides the arrest of these persons, the operatives also impounded several cartoons of assorted brands of alcoholic drinks from the premises of the club.

News of the raid of the famous club, which is situated along Airport Road by Pounded Yam Junction in Ungogo Local Government Area, immediately triggered off a wave of anxiety within the Christian dominated neighbourhood of the club.

It was further gathered that the operatives numbering about 50 in all came prepared for the enforcement as some of them displayed their sticks and knives during the raid to scare off any form of resistance..

Many of the fun seekers who were caught up in the confusion, simply disappeared after the dramatic incident, while others fled even during the raid.

One of the proprietors of a drinking joint at the club ,who managed to escape arrest, told Daily Sun that he lost valuables, including seized drinks worth over N500,000..

He wondered why the operatives would raid the club which is supposed entertain the staff of a Federal Government agency, saying that over the years, the club has been exempted from their activities.

Meanwhile, as at 11 00pm last night, a number of arrested persons were still being held at the headquarters of the Board while a few others with powerful link to power were said to have been released.

When contacted on phone over this incident, the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Hisbah Board , Lawal Ibrahim Fagge confirmed the operation, saying “We a still trying to sort out a number of things, afterwards I will be able to brief you. Call me in two hours time”

