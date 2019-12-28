Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologize to Nigerians rather than “ begging for an undeserved place in history.”

President Buhari, while receiving residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who paid him a Christmas visit, had expressed hope that history will be kind to him.

However, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President’s comments show a personal apprehension over the alleged failure of his administration and the APC. The opposition party noted that it is also an indication that the APC has allegedly come to the end of its journey and would soon be committed to the dustbin of history.

It recalled that President Buhari had earlier, an the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party, recently, expressed fears over the party’s future after his tenure.

The PDP added that “the fact that the public is already discussing President Buhari’s would-be successor and preparing for 2023 presidential election, in less than one year of his four-year second term, shows that history will not be kind to the dying APC and its administration that have brought so much pain and set back to our nation.

“There is no way history can be kind to a corrupt, insensitive, deceitful, and debauched APC and its administration that tumbled our nation from one of the fastest growing economies to world’s poverty capital; destroyed our national unity, promoted strife and bloodletting; turned a blind eye as marauders run over communities and made our nation a large funeral palour.

“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

‘The APC and its administration cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing our naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar; failed to account for over N14 trillion stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians; increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent and mortgaged the future of our country by accumulating a whooping $83.8 billion debt in the last five years.

“How would history be kind to APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuse, intimidation of opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?

“History will not forget how the APC deployed thugs, compromised security agents and police helicopter to shoot and kill innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic duties in the September governorship elections in Bayesla and Kogi states, including Mrs. Salome Abuh, who was burnt to death by APC thugs.