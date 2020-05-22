Samuel Oluwole Ogundele

Outbreaks of infectious diseases involving the remotest ancestors of humanity, happened during the early stone age period. These ancient ancestors were christened Australopithecus more than 2.5 million years ago. However, epidemics began to worsen when later modern humans (Homosapiens) began to practise agriculture less than 10000 years ago. Processes of urbanisation, trade contacts and/or proto-globalisation between approximately 5000 and 3000 years before present, equally aggravated outbreaks of infectious diseases around the world.

Despite the unscientific perception then, that some angry spirits were responsible for these outbreaks often leading to heavy casualties, humans had always sprung back again as a species with more adaptable traits favoured in the survivors. Therefore, biomolecular archaeology and pathogen genetics remind us that Nigeria and the world at large, will soon come out of our isolation centres and hospitals much stronger, wiser and more committed in a myriad of ways.

Today, the Chinese-engineered disease called coronavirus (Covid-19) coupled with its controversial partner, 5-G technology has started shaking the entirety of humanity to its solid foundations. This highly infectious and pathogenic virus first emerged in Wuhan, China late last year. The intermediate source of origin and subsequent transfer to human beings, of this deadly disease are still buried in obscurity. However, the spread is due to human contact with respiratory droplets from infected persons.

No clinically approved drugs yet for successfully managing Covid-19 disease. However, some general anti-viral drugs have been evaluated against this debilitating disease, in clinical trials leading to recovery. Covid-19 is no respecter of status or persons. The rich also cry! But this notwithstanding, it (the disease) can be kept at bay through the lens of social distancing and personal hygiene. The Nigerian government is making some efforts to curb this menace or demon that has frightened even our powerful, central parliamentarians and members of the Executive including their security aides (made of sterner stuff) into submission.

Although over 7000 healthcare workers on infection prevention and control, have been trained in the last couple of weeks, and several isolation wards and treatment centres established, this pandemic has exposed thelack of seriousness of the Nigerian political leadership. The health sector is in the most deplorable conditions in spite of our gargantuan oil wealth. First lady Aisha Buhari expressed her disgust(a few years ago) about the Aso Rock Villa Clinic. A poorly equipped and managed clinic. Despite the First lady’s unprecedented outburst of anger, the health sector remains a real eye sore. Our political leaders and their business associates don’t care a hoot, as they travel to developed nations for medical attention, even when they suffer from slight headaches.

Government has come up with a lockdown policy as from the 25th of March, 2020 in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States. Other states have also imposed travel restrictions on the people. This was in line with the global best practices. However, the palliative measures announced by the government are a near-complete sham. Where are the food items for the so-called very poor Nigerians? Again, for how many days? Everybody with a bank account, has a Bank Verification Number (BVN). Bank payments pave the way for accountability, transparency, and probity. These are age-old irritants to the Nigerian political class.

Aside from the above, only a few banks are attending to customers in Ibadan and other cities.Many Nigerians are now complaining that it was a mistake for Providence to have planted them in this country, a hellish mini-universe, where only a few mindless politicians and top government officials enjoy life to the full.The political class has to develop a new narrative that is people-centred in order to save the country from complete collapse. Cases of armed robbery are on the increase in the face of unprecedented hunger. Unfortunately, the ordinary people are usually the victims of these criminal activities.

The Nigerian government does not appreciate the robustness of the country’s human capital, especially at this critical stage of our chequered history. Today, many countries are becoming suspicious of China due to its hegemonic, near-predatory philosophy. Surprisingly, the Nigerian government is busy fraternising with it (China) for medical assistance among other things. In Nigeria charity does not begin at home. This is an anathema to sustainable development. No foreign aid is value-free! This is the time for more rigorous researches in science and technology by local university dons. If the government could bury its pride and work with ASUU, then we would gradually stop being slaves to China and the West. A society can only treat its intellectuals with disdain at its own peril.

China is throwing the 5-G technology at us. It is about 100 times faster and smarter than the 4-G. Most Nigerians would be eager to acquire the 5-G phones more as a status symbol than even the sophisticated functions they are capable of performing. We are uncritical consumers of Western/Asian products to the detriment of local initiative or industrialisation. Even our collective health is now in jeopardy. These health challenges include neurodegenerative diseases. Is Nigeria prepared to mitigate these risks? Nigeria must learn to participate critically in the international community, otherwise it would be consumed by the ravaging ocean of globalisation-a subtle form of cultural and economic imperialism.

China has donated material poverty and sudden deaths to Nigeria through the lens of Covid-19 coupled with the 5-G technology. Our political leaders are just after money. They hardly worry about the future. ASUU-the constant irritant to the government, has the magic wand to take Nigeria out of the woods. Experts in health physics, chemistry, environmental biology, medicine, and anthropology have to begin a team research on Covid-19 and 5-G technology with a view to subduing them. The Nigerian political leadership cannot successfully navigate this highly competitive and sometimes, predatory world of modern education and development by cutting its nose to spite its face.

Professor Ogundele writes from the Department of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Ibadan