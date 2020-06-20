Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem yesterday took oath of office as the second female Court of Appeal President.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who performed the ceremony charged her to deploy her wealth of experience to sustained the credibility of the appellate court.

The inauguration followed the confirmation of her appointment by the Senate. She had occupied the office for three months in an acting capacity.

The CJN urged her to live up to expectations by maintaining cordial relationship with her colleagues on the Appeal Court bench.

At the event which was witnessed by the governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi, Justice Muhammad reminded the new Appeal Court president that the court has the largest number of justices in the country, hence the need to be up-and-doing.

Specifically, the CJN counselled Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the second female president to be appointed to ensure regular meetings with presiding justices in all divisions of the court as well as other justices to enable them understand challenges that may face the court.

The CJN further tasked the new appellate court president to continue with her good character, behaviour and hardworking, adding that the sky will not only be a limit but a stepping stone for her.

He said: “From my personal experience, workload in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions is the highest. It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hard work and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult. If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be a excellent one. Try to be your self and do not allow others derail you. Remain what we know you for.”

In her remark, the newly sworn in PCA, said she felt honoured and challenged to be appointed into the office of the President of the Court of Appeal, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.