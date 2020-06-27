Atletico Madrid is the third team in Spain for trophies won and for the number of fans, after the two world giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. The club was founded in 1903 by some Basque students, with the name of Athletic de Madrid and initially the social colors were white and blue, in homage to Athletic de Bilbao. In 1912 it was decided to start independence from the Basque club, changing the colors of the jersey to white and red, thus becoming an independent team in 1923. Until the 1950s, Atletico Madrid did not have great prominence in Spain and internationally, but in 1962 the Colchoneros defeated Fiorentina in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, winning their first international trophy.

In 1974 the real consecration of the Madrid team takes place internationally, managing to arrive in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich. At the time there were no penalties, but, in the event of a draw after the extra time, the match was replayed. During the first final, Atletico Madrid was leading until a few minutes before the end of the time, when Bayern Munich managed to equalize: a few days after the match was played again, but saw the overwhelming 4-0 victory of the Bavarians.

Although the disappointment for the defeat was unberable, Atletico Madrid had the opportunity to take revenge a few months later, in a curious and somehow unique way, as confirmed by at-madrid.es. Bayern Munich refused to play the Intercontinental Cup final against Argentina’s Independiente team, so the Colchoneros took over. The Spaniards managed to win the Intercontinental Cup despite not having won the Champions League and have held this curious record ever since.

Atletico Madrid’s victories

Atletico Madrid has won the Spanish Primera Division 10 times, also winning 10 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Supercups. Internationally, the club has triumphed 3 times in the UEFA CUP / Europa League, 3 UEFA Supercups, 1 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and 1 Intercontinental Cup.

Colchoneros: what is the origin of this name?

Many are wondering the origin of the name Colchoneros, which has been attached to Atletico Madrid players for more than 100 years. The nickname was coined in 1912 and literally means “mattresses” as white and red, officially adopted by the club after white and blue were the cheapest colors for the shape of the mattresses.

Legendary players for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is, however, a team that has written an important page in the history of Spanish and international football: many famous players have worn his jersey and are still remembered for their records with the Colchoneros. The player who, to date, has scored more goals for Atletico Madrid is Luis Aragones (for some time also coach of the Spanish national team), while players still in activities such as Griezmann and Aguero are respectively in 5th and 9th place all times.

The player who has made the most appearances for the Colchoneros shirt is Adelardo Rodriguez Sanchez, but Koke is fifth in this ranking, still a player and captain of Atletico Madrid. More infos and statistycs on BookiesFC.