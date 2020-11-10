The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has applauded the Author, Historiography of Orogun, Divergence in Perspective, Mark Columbus Orgu, for writing the history of Orogun Kingdom, noting that, the effort, time and energy put in it should be commended.

Omo-Agege stated that, the Author has done a good job and deserved to be encouraged. “At least, with this book, you have made a remarkable contribution to the progress of Orogun, and you will be remembered for this.

He however said that, we cannot live without recording our past, which will later transcend into building our present. “History is very vital and crucial to societal Development’ he added.”

On his part, the Chief of staff to the DSP, Dr. Otive Igbuzor corroborated Omo-Agege’s commendation, adding that Orgu has done Orogun a great favour. “However, History of the people cannot be overlooked but can bring about social and economic development” he noted

Orgu, who is a young writer and also an Aide of the DSP expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement received from the duo and others.