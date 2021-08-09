From Chinenye Anuforo

The new Goldberg-sponsored series, “Moremi”, was premiered at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife at the weekend.

The Moremi series by Davinci Filmworx is set to make its debut on Netflix and Showmax.

With 26 episodes, the new series will detail the life of Queen Moremi Ajasoro, the brave warrior queen of Ife who delivered the kingdom of Ife from the oppression and attacks from the Ugbo people in the 12th Century.

Sponsored by leading beer brand, Goldberg Lager, the premiere had many South-Western dignitaries including the wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Folusho Amosun, gather in honour of the Yoruba icon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking on why Goldberg continually prides itself in Yoruba culture and why it is supporting the Moremi production, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Olaoluwa Babalola said ‘Moremi is an exciting project for us; because for Goldberg, shaping the future means celebrating tradition and culture. We do this by providing enjoyment, celebrating hard work and rewarding noble values.’

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo stated that ‘deeply rooted in culture, Goldberg brand is proud to support and celebrate tradition and culture, Moremi captures the values of the average Yoruba person and we are proud to celebrate these values.’

With celebrities like Antar Laniyan, Laide Bakare, as well as royal fathers such as His Royal Majesty Oba Omololu Afilaka, Alatorin of Atorin Ijesha and other renowned Nigerians, nothing was held back for the premiere as the core essence of Queen Moremi’s journey, persona and her rise to victory in spite of challenges, filtered through.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.