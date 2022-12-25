JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has said that his administration would occupy an enviable position in history as one which achievements had made a lot of impact through prudent management of available resources despite experiencing unprecedented national and global economic turbulence.

In his valedictory Chrismas broadcast on Sunday, the governor said history would record his administration as a government that battled two recessions, falling oil prices that almost wrecked the economy of the nation when he came in, and a pandemic of historic proportions that shut down the world for almost a year.

“In all of these, to the glory of the One whose season of Birth is the reason we are celebrating today, our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, we were able to overcome those terrible headwinds and still, raise the banner of governance across sectors.

“To the glory of the Almighty God, we still remain one of the safest States in the nation, where residents live in peace and harmony; where our people can travel from Uyo to Ikot Ekpene, from Ikot Ekpene to Ibeno, from Ibeno to Ini at any given.”

He said his administration came with a Christian heart and mind to lead the state with love and tolerance, with humility and abiding faith in their capacity to rise to the faith of greatness.

“We came to change the tone and tenor of our engagements and to show that power and all the paraphernalia that come with it, belong to God and not man. We came, not to blow our trumpet, but to let the works of our hands speak for us.