A hit-and-run commercial bus at the weekend crushed to death a pregnant woman and two other persons.

The incident occurred after the bus lost control at a Rumuodara junction in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened after the bus, that was involved in the accident veered off the road and rammed into roadside traders and passersby.

Eyewitness said the speeding bus was attempting to escape from another driver that was chasing after it.

A tricycle rider, Chimelu Emma, disclosed that one of the victims he rushed to a nearby hospital was later confirmed dead by the doctors.

He said a sharp object pierced through the neck of the victim.

“The bus came from Eliozu area with high speed. I guess another driver he may have offended was chasing him and in the process he lost control of the steering and hit some traders and other people standing on the side of the road.

“A girl I tried to save by rushing her to a nearby hospital was confirmed dead. After the accident happened, the driver came out of his bus and rushed to the vehicle that was chasing him and seized the driver’s car key before policemen from Okporo Police came and arrested them”, Emma narrated.