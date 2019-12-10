Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two persons lost their lives on Wednesday at Premier Hotel Junction in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Tuesday by a hit and run driver, suspected to be an armed robber.

The driver was said to have driven a Siena bus recklessly and in the process rammed into two persons riding on a motorcycle, killing them instantly.

The Siena bus, according to eyewitnesses, was coming from Mokola Roundabout end towards Sango, when the incident occurred.

At least, six vehicles were also damaged by the driver, who has been arrested by men of Oyo State Police Command.

Daily Sun gathered that the driver of the had escaped from the Premier Hotel Junction and hit five different vehicles at Bodija Junction, Elewure, where he was eventually arrested.

The driver was said to have been arrested by some concerned Nigerians, who monitored his evil act from the Premier Hotel Junction.

But for the timely intervention of men of Oyo State police command and Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), mob would have also dispatched the driver tobhis early grave.

One of the survivors of the accident, Olubodun Lukman, said: “Let us just thank God for sparing our lives. What we learnt is that the man is drunk and that he had killed two persons at premier junction. He had hit a micra car over there and in an attempt to escape from here, he ran into my car and three other cars here (Elewure).”

Another survivor, Suraj Ishola, also said: “The incident started at premier junction and on getting here, he ran into five other cars including my own. He tried to escape, but was unfortunate. It was a bad experience, but we thank God for sparing our lives, though he has killed two persons, while those injured are now at the hospital.

The incident led to heavy gridlock along Mokola-Sango Road, while owners of the damaged vehicles were seen counting their losses.

Officials from the traffic section of the Oyo state police command have towed the Sienna bus from the highway.