Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 100-level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Israel Anuoluwapo, has been confirmed dead after a hit-and-run driver knocked him down in front of the university’s main entrance along Ilesa-Akure express road.

The deceased was confirmed dead at the Trauma Centre, Ondo, after he received initial treatment at the state Specialist Hospital, Akure, where he was rushed to after the accident.

Meanwhile, authorities of the university have bemoaned the incessant accident claiming the lives of students of the university.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, who confirmed the death of the 17-year-old student lamented that many students of the university had been victims of vehicular accidents along Akure-Ilesa express road where the university is situated.

He also called on the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intensify efforts at preventing road accidents on the busy road.

The vehicle was said to be coming from the northern part of the country and going to Lagos when it knocked the student down in front of the main entrance of the university.

Adegbenro who blamed the driver of the vehicle for the accident, warned drivers plying the road against high speed as students of the university always stand by the road side.

The university PRO informed that the authorities of the institution had notified and commiserated with the family of the deceased student over the unfortunate incident.