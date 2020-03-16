Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A middle-aged man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver at MCC bus stop, Upper Iweka along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the man was knocked down at about 8.54 am before the road safety officials rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

The state sector public education officer Mr. Pascal Anigbo who confirmed the incident said that the killer driver fled when he knocked the man down; he urged the drivers to always reduce their speed especially at busy places like Upper Iweka.

“Today, Monday 16 March 2020 a road traffic crash was reported to have occurred at MCC along Onitsha-Awka expressway where a hit-and-run driver killed a man.

“On getting to the scene, the FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command, found a middle-aged man lying helplessly on the ground. He was rushed to Toronto Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty. The corpse was deposited at the morgue, in the same hospital.

“According to eyewitnesses, the man was knocked down by a hit-and- run driver. Details of the vehicle were not taken.

“The sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi warns motorists against speed-limit violation and admonishes pedestrians to be safety conscious when using the road and always use the pedestrian bridges, where available. He sends his deepest condolences to the family of the dead,” he stated.