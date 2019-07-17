A hit-and-run driver has killed the Head of Technical Services of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Christian Okoro.

Okoro, 50, was killed around ‘sharp corner’ area of Mararaba, along the Keffi-Abuja Road, while trying to cross the road to pick his car.

A witness said Okoro had gone to watch the Nigeria/Algeria Aftica Cup of Nationa semi final encounter at a football viewing centre and was on his way home, after the match when the speeding vehicle knocked him down and zoomed off.

Okoro had earlier gone for a community meeting and was heading home when he decided to join some friends to watch the crucial match.

“The car was on top speed, so, when it hit Okoro, the impact was very heavy on him. He died instantly,” the witness told NAN.

Meanwhile, Okoro’s corpse has been deposited at the National Hospital, Abuja mortuary, while a condolence register has been opened at the NAN headquarters in Abuja.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, described it as “sad and unfortunate. The matter was reported to us and is being investigated.”

Born on June 20, 1969 in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo Eze North Local Government in Enugu State, Okoro attended St. Theresa College, Nsukka, Enugu State before heading to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu, where he bagged a Bsc in Electrical/Electronics.

He was a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). He joined NAN on January 8, 2004 and steadily rose to become Assistant Director, Technical Services.

He left behind his widow, Cordelia, and four children.

Acting Managing Director of NAN, Mallam Ibrahim Mammaga, who led the management and staff of the agency on a condolence visit to his family, described Okoro’s death as “a huge loss” to the NAN family.

“The death of Okoro has robbed NAN of a dedicated staff. Okoro was a huge asset to the agency. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” he said.