Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru will complete a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich from English Premier League side, Everton according to reports by several media outlets in Turkey.

Onyekuru had a productive season in Turkey, where he played a starring role for Galatasaray, with ‎14 goals to his name, including one in the final game of the season against Istanbul Basaksehir, which helped the club seal the title.

Spanish sides, Valencia and Sevilla were reported to be keen on signing him permanently from Everton, where work permit issues had stopped him from playing for the team two years after his signing from modest Belgium side, Eupen.

Reports in Turkey suggested he would be in Germany next week to seal a switch to Bayern Munich, who was in the market for wing forwards like Onyekuru, following the departure of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Owngoalnigeria.com spoke with a source close to the player, who confirmed that Onyekuru would be in Germany next week, but refused to reveal if the trip is in connection with the rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.