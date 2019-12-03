Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the HIV/AIDS intervention by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government under the Adolescent and Young Persons (AYPs) project, 248,884 male condoms and 11,600 female condoms totaling 260,484 have so far distributed in Jaba local government area of Kaduna State between 2016 to date.

The intervention is spread across the ten political wards in Jaba which are Fada, Sab-Zuro, Fai, Dura-Bitaro, Nok, Anku, Sachem, Chori, Daddu and Samban.

The Sun recalled that, after discovery of decrease in prevalent HIV cases among adults and increase among adolescent and young persons, UNICEF in collaboration with the State Government, launched the intervention in 2016 targeting young persons between age 10-24 for the intervention designed to scale-up the combination of HIV prevention, treatment and care services for them in selected local government areas of the State.

Already, there seems to be stock out of the commodity in the State as this group of people keep yearning for more before they can make themselves available for counseling, screening and treatment.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Kwoi, the headquarters of Jaba local government, Monitoring and Evaluation, Local government Action Committee on AIDS (LACA), Ayuba Yero revealed that, a total of 41,253 adolescent and young persons were counselled, 39,572 tested and 109 tested positive by 20 testers and 40 demand creators.