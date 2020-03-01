Dr Stella Agbim

March 1, is Zero Discrimination Day, an annual worldwide event that promotes diversity and recognizes that everyone counts.

Many years ago, a lot of people could not come publicly and talk about HIV/AIDS. While we celebrate our successes on the journey thus far, we must recognize how much more still needs to be done to ensure that everyone living with and affected by HIV/AIDS have every right to live free from HIV related stigma and discrimination.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection and AIDS in Nigeria remain a major public health concern. Discriminatory acts among healthcare workers, which include delivery of poor services at point of care, etc are major factors that will hinder HIV eradication. These extend to all levels of HIV/AIDS services from counseling to testing, down to treatment and care.

HIV stigma and discrimination affect the emotional well-being and mental health of people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, People living with HIV often internalize the stigma they experience and begin to develop a negative self-image. … These feelings can keep people from getting tested and treated for HIV.

Nigeria has the second largest HIV epidemic in the world and one of the highest rates of new infection in sub-Saharan Africa. Many people living with HIV in Nigeria are unaware of their status. Nigeria continues to fall short of providing the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites.

Low levels of access to antiretroviral treatment remains an issue for people living with HIV. Poor attitude of healthcare workers towards people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS is another huge burden on fighting AIDS to finish, meaning that there are still many AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria.

Punitive laws against homosexuality mean that men who have sex with men and injection drug users face difficulties accessing HIV services for several reasons which include fear of disclosing lifestyle and status to health professionals and the general public.

Indeed, a worrying rise in HIV prevalence is emerging among men who have sex with men just as punishments for homosexual acts increase, suggesting this group is finding it more and more difficult to access HIV services. Engaging all members of society, especially those who are most vulnerable to HIV, is key to a unified and considered HIV response.

Nigeria also has the fourth largest tuberculosis epidemic in the world, with HIV and TB co-infection now becoming an increasing concern for people living with HIV. This doubles their risk especially when they are unable to access treatment and care for any reason whatsoever.

The former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, signed the anti-discrimination bill into law that protects the rights and dignity of people living with HIV. This law is intended to improve services by safekeeping people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS from stigma and discrimination as well as bringing offenders to book.

The HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act 2014 makes it illegal to discriminate against people based on their HIV status. It also prohibits any employer, individual or organization from requiring a person to take an HIV test as a precondition for employment or access to services.

More than three million people are living with HIV in Nigeria. It is hoped that this law will continually create a more supportive environment, allowing people living with HIV to carry on their lives as normally as possible

This unprecedented action will help halt all HIV-related stigma and discrimination in the country and improve the national response. It will continue to help more Nigerians go for testing which is the gateway to eradication of HIV as well enable them access treatment and care services without fear of facing stigma and discrimination.

By signing the anti-stigma bill into law, the government has given all Nigerians living with or affected by HIV a guarantee to access justice and to regain their human rights and dignity in the society while enjoying productive lives. Zero discrimination is the only environment conducive to ending the AIDS epidemic.

Dr Stella Agbim encourages everyone to partner with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) to intensify efforts in taking the fight against HIV from where it is in Nigeria today to the global target. AIDS as an unfinished business should be an investment for the country, the government, partners and stakeholders should investment in the Programme because it concerns everyone. An AIDS free society is an investment into the present day for all of us, it is also an investment into the future, to have a future and generation where AIDS will no longer be a public health threat. The fight against HIV/AIDS should be that of solidarity, the government, public and private sector and every citizen including foreigners living in Nigeria should be part of making AIDS history. Partner with NACA to make Nigeria an AIDS free nation.

• Agbim is head, Servicom Unit, NACA, Abuja.