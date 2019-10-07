The Katsina State Action Committee on HIV/AIDS (SACA) says the prevalence rate of the condition in the state has dropped from the initial 0.7 per cent to 0.3 per cent.

The Executive Secretary of SACA, Dr Ismail Buhari, made the disclosure in Daura on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit

to the Chairman of Daura Local Government Council, Malam Abba Mato.

He said that the drop followed nationwide survey conducted by the National AIDS Indicators (NAIIS) in 2018.

Mato added that the commission would continue to work to ensure that the prevalence rate reached undetectable percentage.

Buhari said he was in Daura to interface with the council and stakeholders on how to map out strategies to sensitise most

vulnerable groups against the danger of the virus.

The secretary, who listed the vulnerable groups to include those living away from their spouses, commercial sex workers,

vagabonds and victims of rape, added that the agency would make proper planning on how to meet such groups and sensitise them.

He solicited the support, cooperation and understanding of stakeholders in the fight against HIV and AIDS in the area.

In his remarks, the council chairman assured that his administration would cooperate and support the programme through

the provision of necessary logistics.

He said that the council had directed the local government primary and healthcare department PHC to workout feasible areas of intervention

with a view to making the programme a success.(NAN)