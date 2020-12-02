(Auwalu Birninkudu, NAN)

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state significantly dropped from 6.8 per cent recorded in 2001 to 0.4 per cent in 2019.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, made the disclosure in Bauchi on Tuesday at an event to mark World AIDS Day, annually celebrated on Dec. 1 to raise awareness on the scourge and remember those who died of the condition.

Maigoro said 25,809 people were presently living with the dreaded virus across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He added that 20,961 of the infected people were receiving treatment at designated health facilities in the state.

The commissioner noted that of those receiving treatment, 94 per cent had witnessed viral load suppression and expressed satisfaction with the state government effort and collaborators’ effort, saying it was an excellent feat in the fight against the scourge.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to sustain the effort on Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT) for effective and wider coverage for an HIV-free generation in the near future in the state.

Maigoro advised couples to sustain the good culture of protective sex, while health workers should always sterilise all medical and other relevant equipment and adhere to the rules on blood transfusion.

The commissioner attributed the drastic reduction in the HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state to government’s will and support from stakeholders.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the organised private sector, civil society groups, philanthropists, as well as donor agencies for effective healthcare delivery to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility.”