From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Society for Family Health SFH has commenced a two day training for Community Mobilizers and Testers in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital in a continued effort to tackle the menace of HIV and AIDS especially among pregnant women and children.

Aisha Dadi, Programme Manager: Lafiyan Yara Project of the Society for Family Health said that the training was aimed at impacting the trainees with the needed knowledge and build on their skills to enable them perform optimally.

“We are the first partners for focused intervention on children in HIV and AIDS. It is therefore very important that everything goes accordingly because we would be setting the pace. I urge you to pay attention to your training and ensure that those children in need of support get the needed assistance.

“You are the ones with the people at the grassroots. You are the ones who interact with them the more and who they can confide in. It is therefore imperative that you take your work very seriously, starting with this training by paying attention and asking all the necessary questions where you need clarifications” she said.

Doctor Daudu Nyubanga Baade of the State Aids and STI control programe in his remarks said that the agency was “happy to see partners coming into the state to assist in this fight to combat the menace of HIV and AIDS. We want to expand case identification to ensure quick assistance. This is a collective fight that must be fought from all fronts”.

Similarly, Mr Ronald Cletus Wui Director, Treatment Care and support at Taraba Action Committee on AIDS (TACA), noted that the training is a pool of various sensitive groups in this effort as the rate of testing for children in the state is low for comfort.

“Last week, only 85 children were tested of HIV and AIDS in the state, and this is worrisome. So the essence is to get more pregnant woman and children to be tested that is why we are having this refresher training. We hope your efforts and impact will be stepped up after the training”.

Our correspondent reports that the training has scores of trainees drawn across the state.