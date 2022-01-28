From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), yesterday, announced that the newly established HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN) will soon take off with N62.1 billion.

The agency said HTFN will be driven by the Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA).

NACA, in a statement, said Jekwu Ozoemene, a seasoned banker, administrator and finance expert, will serve as managing director/chief executive officer (CEO) of the HTFN, while the Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, will serve as chairman.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, Mike Sangster, the managing director of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria; Aliko Dangote, chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Dangote Foundation and President of Dangote Group; Osagie Okunbor, managing director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, and country chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria; Lars Richter, managing director/CEO, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Gambo Aliyu, NACA director general; and Sani Aliyu, immediate past director general of NACA, would serve as BoT members.

NACA further explained that the HTFN was developed as a sustainable financing mechanism for the mobilisation and deployment of domestic private sector resources to address the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV in Nigeria.