HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the Nokia C2, bringing long-lasting entertainment and creative photography to fans, combined with 4G connectivity at the most affordable price point for a Nokia phone. The Nokia C2 comes with a large 5.7” HD+ screen, a front facing camera with flash and HDR photography to brighten up your selfies and enough battery life to last from sunrise to sunset. Fans can watch YouTube videos offline with YouTube Go and keep their memories automatically organised, easy to find, edit and share with Gallery Go.

Joseph Umunakwe, general manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, said: “One of our main objectives is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans as possible across markets and price points. We know that people are looking for a reliable way to upgrade to a 4G smartphone experience. Complementing the popular Nokia C1, with the Nokia C2 we deliver on our commitment to creating quality devices you can trust, while offering a more accessible path to 4G for selected markets. We’ve added features like the large HD+ screen, front camera with flash and HDR photography, to allow fans to fully explore creating and enjoying content on a 4G-enabled device, optimized with Android™ 9 Pie (Go edition).”

With HD entertainment, and a battery that lasts from sunrise to sunset you can watch all your videos in stunning quality with the 5.7” HD+ screen. The Nokia C2 helps you discover a crisper, more immersive way to watch your favourite shows. Introducing YouTube Go, a brand-new way to help you download, enjoy and share videos. The app is designed to work well even with limited storage or slower network speeds, so you can watch your videos offline.

The Nokia C2 lets you store up to 3,000 songs or 13 hours of HD video, thanks to lighter apps on Android (Go edition). For those who want even more, just add a memory card to make room for even more photos, videos and music. Keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset with the 2800mAh battery .

Take your selfies to the next level with the Nokia C2’s front camera and flash. Shoot shareable selfies even after sundown. HDR photography is made possible using the rear camera for that extra level of detail.

The Nokia C2 brings Gallery Go to benefits to even more people, so they can edit their favourite photos with just one simple tap. Plus, find and manage shots faster with automatic organisation.

The best of Android (Go edition), with the new Google Assistant button; discover more space for the things you love with Android Pie (Go edition), enjoy YouTube Go, Google Go and millions of other helpful apps on the Google Play Store.