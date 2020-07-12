Magnus Eze, Enugu

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has come under attack over her recent comments on the Revised Conditions of Service for National Assembly Staff.

Legislative workers under the umbrella of the Concerned Staff of National and State Houses of Assembly (CSNSHA) in condemning the position of Yemi-Esan alleged that she almost created confusion in the system.

The HOCSF had in a recent letter addressed to the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly insisted that the Revised Conditions of Service passed by the 8th National Assembly did not follow due process in accordance with Public Service Rules (PSR).

She said that both chambers lacked the competence to amend the Conditions of Service without recourse to the Federal Executive Council through the National Council on Establishment.

The Revised Conditions of Service fixed the new retirement age for National Assembly at 65 years or 40 years in service.

Following the amendment, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori and about 150 directors who were near their retirement age had their years of service extended by five years.

The position of the NASS workers was contained in a letter they addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as well as senators and members of the 9th National Assembly.

They accused the HOCSF of taking a “position that made it seem as if she has authority over legislative proceedings and became an arbiter in the resolution passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.”

They noted that the National Assembly Service Commission remained the regulatory body for the National Assembly.

“It is the equivalent of the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Federal Judicial Service Commission with respect to the National Assembly.