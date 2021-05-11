Global law firm Hogan Lovells is a platinum sponsor of the Inaugural Nigerian Bar Association Young Lawyers Forum (NBA-YLF) Arbitration Challenge, with winners to be announced on Saturday 15 May.

By sponsoring the NBA-YLF Challenge, the firm continues to expand investment and capacity building for young legal talent in Africa through training and support. Hogan Lovells is the only international sponsor of the event, which is co-sponsored by leading Nigerian firms with which Hogan Lovells has strong relationships, and organised by NBA-YLF, the platform that promotes the welfare and professional development of young Nigerian lawyers.

The NBA-YLF Arbitration Challenge, which aims to expose young lawyers in Nigeria to international arbitration practice, involves contestants presenting arguments to a tribunal consisting of leading arbitration practitioners, based on a practical case study. Starting with 55 teams, eight contestants from the NBA-YLF’s branches in Ibadan, Lagos, Yola, Ilorin, Ikot-Ekpene, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Orlu have been selected for the virtual oral rounds where contestants are tested based on their oral advocacy skills.

Commenting on the competition, Head of Africa Practice at Hogan Lovells, Andrew Skipper said, ‘’Hogan Lovells is excited to be the major sponsor of this challenge. This reiterates our long-term commitment to supporting and fostering a culture of learning and growth by building and developing young legal talents. We continue to provide opportunities to prepare young lawyers for outstanding careers through platforms like this. Young Africans have proven their capability in the legal domain, and we at Hogan Lovells will consistently guide them with knowledge through resources, workshops and programmes that meet their needs.’’

With over 30 years of operations in Africa and partnering with law firms in 50 African countries, Hogan Lovells remains committed to understanding, operating in, investing in and respecting the continent. In addition to its financial sponsorship of the competition, key associates from the firm’s International Arbitration team will engage finalists through a series of Zoom sessions to further enhance the finalists’ legal knowledge and skills.

Also commenting, Nathan Searle, international arbitration partner at Hogan Lovells and chair of a judging panel at the competition semi-finals, said: ‘‘I have been impressed by the competitors’ understanding and application of international arbitration to the case studies they presented. It was a privilege to sit on the judging panel with leading African arbitrators and to see the next generation of talented advocates whose legal careers will no doubt make an impact in Nigeria and beyond.’’

Associate in Hogan Lovells international arbitration team and judge at the quarter finals, Dr. Ademola Bamgbose, said ‘‘The competition has exposed these talented young lawyers to the realities of international arbitration, and allowed us the opportunity to contribute to the professional development of this up and coming talent pool in Nigeria. Through the assessments and feedback given, they can build on the skills they have and become even better. We at Hogan Lovells are proud to be part of this.’’