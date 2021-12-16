By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) says the Federal Government should be held accountable if polytechnic lecturers nationwide resume the suspended industrial action.

ASUP in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, said members at the 16th National Delegates Conference (NDC), resolved that if the union resume its suspended strike, the government should be held responsible.

Yalwa said the NDC which was held at Asaba, Delta State, reviewed progress made by the union in her engagements with owners of public polytechnics and monotechnics in the country and the state of the nation with emphasis on the economy and security.

He said the union frowned at government failure to fulfill its own end of the agreement leading to the April 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) signed to end ASUP strike.

According to him, the NDC renewed demands for immediate release of the approved #15billion revitalization fund and ten months arrears of minimum wage owed lecturers in Federal Polytechnics.

The image maker said the union called for the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement, adding “the NDC resolved that should the union resume its suspended strike, the government should be held responsible.”

Yalwa disclosed that the NDC condemned the breach of the 2019 Polytechnic Act in many Federal Polytechnics and also the failure of state governments to domesticate the Act.

“The conference called on the institutions to abide by the provisions of the Act and also appealed to the state governments to fast-track the domestication of the Act to align with the governance of their institutions with acceptable standards.”

He said the NDC commended the establishment of six Centres of Excellence in the six polytechnics by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and tasked the agency to ensure they are monitored to achieve the desired impact in the sector.

Yalwa revealed that the union expressed concern at the increasing security challenges facing the country and advised the government at all levels to find lasting solutions to the protracted security challenges bedeviling parts of the country.

He explained that ASUP commended the National Assembly for passing a Bill to abolish the degree/HND dichotomy and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to accent to the bill which will aid technical and vocational educational sub-sector to meet it mandate to the nation.

The publicity scribe said the union decried the non-payment of salaries in some states like Abia, Ogun and Osun by the respective state governments. It also expressed worried over non-remittance of deducted union check off dues in states as Imo, Rivers, Abia, Plateau, Zamfara, Niger and Kebbi States.