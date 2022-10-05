From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chairman of the Nigerians Union of Journalists (NUJ), Salisu Alkali, has charged members of the correspondent chapel to hold the government accountable on issues that border development in the state.

Alkali gave the charge on Wednesday during the swearing-in of the newly elected executive of the Nasarawa state correspondent chapel held at the Abacha Youth Centre, Shandam Road, Lafia saying it is the responsibility of the chapel members to unravel issues that would lead to the development o the state.

He appreciated the chapel for being faithful in paying their statutory fee paid to the NUJ adding that the chapel is one that is well recognized by the government and will urge members to be resilient and determined in their reportage.

He appealed to the chapel to support the fight to renovate the press centre as it is presently in a sorry state and would collapse if urgent attention is not given to it.

Earlier, the election committee chairman, Alhaji Shuabu Abdullahi, stated that all the members of the former executive bought the form and all of them were adopted by the house to be returned elected which was adopted by a former chairman, Suleiman Abubakar of the Triumph Newspapers and seconded by Abel Leonard of the Sun Newspapers.

He appreciated the outgoing executives for finding them worthy to carry out such task noting that he has worked in almost six states as a correspondent but have not witnessed where all executive will be returned elected apart from the vice chairman who had elapsed his tenure and can not contest for another three years in that position.

He thanked the leadership of the chapel for giving them the necessary support which made it very easy to conduct the election and created an atmosphere of peace, and unity among members of the chapel.

In a vote of thanks. Chairman of the chapel, comrade Isaac Ukpoju on behalves of other executives thanked the committee for conducting a free fair and credible election while promising to build on the successes already achieved.

He also thanked members for keeping faith with them even in their trying times adding that he will continue to ensure that members are united and the public will continue to accord respect to members as it were.