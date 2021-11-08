From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Plateau State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chris Hassan, has said Governor Simon Lalong should be held responsible for any violence that erupts in Langtang North Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the governor has encouraged the breakdown of law and order by his action on the leadership tussle in the Plateau State House of Assembly and refusing the Executive Chairman of Langtang North, Hon Joshua Ubandoma, access to his office, in spite of a court declaration.

Hassan disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters at the party secretariat when the State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, sealed Langtang North Local Government secretariat and ordered Ubandoma and Rimven Bitrus Zulfa not to go in.

‘We are aware that 6 members sit in Plateau State House of Assembly and impeach a Speaker; section 92 of the federal republic of Nigeria frown at that. I have held meetings with 9 members of the PDP and I have told them the position of the party,’ he said.

‘Today again, Joshua Ubandoma of the PDP won local government election, he was denied. He went to court and obtain judgement and was sworn in one year behind his colleagues.

‘In the kangaroo October 9, 2021, local government election, he declared Langtang North Local Government Area vacant while the Chairman still has one year to complete his tenure but they brought in somebody.

‘He went to court and obtained a declarative judgement that affirm him as the elected Chairman of Langtang North but they bent on causing confusion. But we know that Joshua Ubandoma remained the Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area until October 9 2022.

‘I want the public to check who is causing problems in Plateau State, it is the PDP or APC, it is the Governor or the people. I am told that he is the number one citizen of this state and I expect that justice should come from him.’

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon Joshua Ubandoma, said that the government is pushing the people of Langtang to take arms against each other.

He said he will not do anything that will cause violence in the state and applauded the new Commissioner of Police for quick intervention that averted bloodbath in the area.

Ubandoma said he will not collect any money as his emoluments to sacrifice his one year tenure in office, saying the mandate belong to the people and he will complete it in the interest of the people.

‘We will not do anything that will lead to blood shade which the government want to cause. The police has sealed the secretariat and said none of us should go in until the matter is resolved.’

