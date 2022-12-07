From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Rivers people to hold him responsible for what his administration has vowed to deliver within its lifespan in terms of development projects.

Governor Wike spoke on Wednesday at the flag-off of Elekahia internal roads in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, performed by Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor mocked peddlers of propaganda against his administration, who alleged that Elekahia community, among Rebisi communities, had been denied development projects.

“You know in politics, people are good in propaganda. I’m sure, so many of you, people have told you I was not going to do anything for the Elekahia community. I’m sure.”

According to him, what such people did not know was that his administration always made sure there was funds available before projects are awarded.

“If I award a job and there is no money, you will say I’ve abandoned the projects. It’s worse. It is better not to award the project, than award it and abandon it. We have awarded it and said that this project must be completed in 6 months time and we have mobilised the contractor.”

Governor Wike said the eventual flag off exercise of construction work on the roads was an evidence that Elekahia community was not neglected.

The governor noted that no good politician like him can neglect Elekahia community that has remained as a stronghold of political support to his administration since 2015.

The Rivers State governor remarked that the essence of politics is to support a party or administration that can deliver democratic dividend to the people

He, however, stated that the representatives of the people and other levels of leaders including traditional rulers who have access to the government must do their best to attract such development.

The governor commended Eze Anthony Worlu Akarolo, the Amangada XI of Rebisi kingdom for drawing the attention of the State government to Elekahia community.

According to him, the approach adopted by the king was true evidence of leadership.

“Most of them have run away to Abuja. They don’t want to come and see the flag off. But, let me commend the Amangada; paramount ruler of Elekahia, even when he was outside the country, he will send me text messages and say which day will be Elekahia’s turn?”

Governor Wike said it does not matter whether it is 1 or 50 meters length of road, what is important is that all the roads in Elekahia community must be motorable before end of his tenure.

He, however,urged the people to hold him responsible for his promises to them.

Performing the flag off, National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, described Governor Wike as a leading voice in the collective struggle for a better nation where equity and justice should be respected.

Orbih noted that in the last few weeks, governor Wike who has done well for Rivers people, had been in every part of the State inaugurating completed projects and flagging off new ones.

“This, indeed is unprecedented. Governments are elected under presidential system of government, for a tenure of four years. But in most cases, in their last years, they hardly do anything. But you have shown, that you can end well and end strong as a performing governor of your State.”

Orbih also said governor Wike is a true party man who has done so well for the PDP, and despite some differences in the party, has remained committed to its eventual electoral success in the 2023 election.

Providing the description of the road, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the Elekahia internal roads consist of 28 separate roads measuring 9.4km in length and 7 meters wide.