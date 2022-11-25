From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has asked the people of the state to hold him responsible if he fails to deliver if elected governor.

He stated that he has visited 127 out of the 293 ABSIEC wards and was determined to tour all the wards before the general election to get first hand information about the conditions, needs and concerns of the people he aspires to lead as governor in 2023.

The APP governorship candidate spoke in Umuahia, where he revealed he was more than prepared to take over the leadership of Abia State in 2023.

He emphasised that his going to the grassroots was to familiarise himself with the people and communities so that he would hit the round running the moment he assumes office, as according to him, there was no time to learn on the job.

“The only way a leader can know the needs and feelings of the people is to meet them at the points of their needs and not to meet them through proxies.

“There is no way you can know the plight of the market woman at Ngwaiyiekwe Ward 10 or the condition of the road that leads to the palace of HRH Eze Amadi Azuogu (Eze Amara 2 Ntigha in Mbano Autonomous Community), in Agalaba Ward 7 Obingwa LGA if you are not there.

“You cannot know what the youths are in Amavo Ward 17 Osisioma LGA, Isiala Nsulu Ward 2 (Agburu Ezeukwu) Isiala Ngwa North, Itunta Ibere Ward 2 Ikwuano LGA, Asa Okpuaja Ward 14 in ABA North LGA and Ameke Ward 2 in Ohafia LGA are grappling with if you do not visit them physically. It is only when I visit the rural communities and in some cases urban centres that I discover that some of the roads they claim to have constructed are either abandoned projects, badly done or even done in the media. It is obvious that we can’t continue like this and anybody that wants to lead must lead right. I challenge all the Abia guber aspirants to show proof that any one has covered the Wards the way I have and I must complete the tour of all Abia Wards before the general election.”

Kalu said he was the most experienced of all the candidates because he understands the internal workings of governments having served as chief staff of staff to a former governor, adding that as an energetic, intelligent and vibrant young man who has the experience, strength of youth and character, people of the state will see the need to vote for him.