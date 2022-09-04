From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Chapter of Labour Party (LP) said it had noted with shock and disappointment the rising wave of unprovoked acts of political violence being unleashed against its members and supporters by agents of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led Abia State government. pporters.

In a statement signed by state Publicity Secretary, (LP), Njoku Jerry Ajike and Ferdinand Ekeoma, Spokesman, Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Labour Party accused the PDP-led state government of deploying “anachronistic strategy which is rooted in primitive violence and undemocratic extremism” to threaten and attack her members.

“We clearly understand that the intention of the government is to instil fear and panic in the minds of our supporters and other opposition members ahead of campaigns for the 2023 general election.

“In some cases, our members and supporters have either been threatened, attacked in their houses, ejected from venues of meetings or prevented from holding peaceful gatherings,” then party said.

The party reaffirmed the peaceful nature of LP, saying it is made up of responsible and law-abiding citizens who are desirous of pursuing their political ambitions with decency and decorum devoid of violence and brigandage.