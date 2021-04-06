From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigeria’s religious leaders to resist any form of blackmail, urging them to continue to hold public officials accountable.

‘Clerics should not be silent when politicians go wrong,’ the political party said, insisting that religious leaders should continue to ‘hold the political class accountable to the people so that we can have the kind of society we desire.’

Speaking at the 80th birthday thanksgiving and book launch of Venerable Emmanuel O Ajayi (retd), held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Oboroke, Ihima, Kogi State, Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee Senator James John Akpanudoedehe also charged religious leaders to uphold the Biblical injunction to pray for political leaders.

Akpanudoedehe, represented at the event by the APC Assistant Director of Media, Edegbe Odemwingie, stated: ‘May I use this opportunity to urge religious leaders in the country to continue to talk to those of us who are politicians to do the right thing.

‘Clerics should not be silent when politicians go wrong. For it is by holding the political class accountable to the people that we can have the kind of society we desire. Religious leaders must be true examples to their followers.

‘Also, I want to appeal to Christians to continue to uphold the biblical injunction to pray for their leaders. Power comes from God alone and He gives it to whoever He wills. As leaders, we do not know it all. We certainly require your prayers at all times for spiritual strength and divine wisdom to navigate the very complex art of governing a diverse nation like Nigeria,’ he said.

While declaring the event open, former governor of Akwa Ibom Victor Attah called on religious leaders to be united in forging the way forward for Nigeria.

‘This is the time for religious leaders to be united in forging the way forward for the country. I want to urge them to support the calls for the devolution of powers or true feeralism or restructuring, whichever way we want to call it. For that is the surest way out of the present quagmire in which we have found ourselves as a country,’ Attah said.

Many speakers at the event described the celebratory Ven Emmanuel O Ajayi as a true man of God who should be emulated by the upcoming clerics. The book being launched is titled “The Gardner Chronicles: The practical experiences of Ven Emmanuel O Ajayi (retd).”