Life has become a punishment for a nine-year-old boy, Oluwapemisire Moore, who is living with a hole in his heart.

Breathing is a difficult task for the boy. He now and then writhes in excruciating pain.

The education of the pupil of Akin Jacob Nursery and Primary School has been interrupted by the ailment.

The symptomatic congenital heart disease, also known as tetralogy of Fallot, was confirmed by doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to Prof. C.A.N. Okoromah, consultant paediatrician/paediatric cardiologist in LUTH, Oluwapemisire Moore is a patient of the paediatric cardiology unit of LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos. Clinical evaluation indicated that Pemisire has symptomatic congenital heart disease, which was confirmed by echocardiography to be tetralogy of Fallot. Pemisire will require further cardiovascular evaluation and possibly open heart surgery to correct the heart defects in order to forestall irreversible, life-threatening complications.

“This letter, therefore, serves as an introduction of the patient for any assistance that will facilitate surgical intervention at a centre with facilities for cardiac surgery. You may wish to contact the consultant in charge, if further clarification or information is required on Pemisire.”

Since he was diagnosed of the ailment, Oluwapemisire has not been able to live a normal life.

Finding a cure to the disease has eaten deep into the pockets of his parents. They have been running helter-skelter, from one hospital to another, but his health keeps deteriorating.

He is presently awaiting heart surgery, as advised by his doctors. This is coming even after being subjected to various stitches on his head as a result of the brain puss he suffered recently.

His mother, a petty trader, and his father, a driver, said they could no longer bear the financial weight.

His mother, Iyabo Moore, is pleading with kind-hearted Nigerians to support the family in raising the N5 million needed for their son to once again live a vivacious life.

“Please, lend your kind support to help him to achieve his future ambition, which is to be a medical doctor. Your donations will go a long way for this cause,” she said.

All support should be made to his mother, Iyabo Omotunde Moore, account number, 1501132484, Heritage Bank. She can be reached on 08039644799, 08072401987.

