The recent introduction of Hollandia Evaporated Milk’s 120g pack size, popularly called “Pere” has received strong commendations from consumers. The new “Pere” pack is often seen as an irresistible way to deliver wholesome nutritious evaporated milk in a distinctive packaging.

At a N100 price point, Hollandia Evap 120g “Pere” pack has endeared itself to millions of consumers across Nigeria for its unique creamy taste and nourishing value in a convenient pack. It is tailored to fit specific consumer needs with quantity benefits and reasonably connects with an affordable price point.

Across neighborhood shops and departmental stores, the “Pere” pack has grown increasingly popular as more consumers consider it a favourite for its high quality, convenience and affordability, whenever they desire a creamy addition to their cup of tea, coffee, or meals. Among the consumers who spoke was Mr. Oluseyi Adeniyi, a Brand Consultant with MarketingPlus. He stated that while Hollandia Evap is already a household name in Nigeria for its product quality, affordability and satisfaction, its new 120g “Pere” pack size is a packaging innovation that is making in-roads with its convenient portion size.

“The Hollandia Evap 120g “Pere” pack size is an innovative pack that offers a good on-shelf presentation and delivers fresh appeal in addition to its creamy goodness. The pack’s increasing popularity is driven by consumer trends and desire for convenient portion size, more personal choice and affordability,” he said.

According to Ezekiel Usman, a student of University of Ibadan, Hollandia Evap is a creamy and highly nutritious milk. He noted that as students, it was imperative to settle for value adding products that are pocket friendly, and the new “Pere” pack fits the bill for his daily use.