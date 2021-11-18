At a time when the economy is facing challenges, many consumers are embracing brands that truly connect and offer value for money. They are becoming more conscious of their spending habits based on limited purchasing power, and as such, are now keen on value adding products to meet their everyday needs.

Given today’s life demands, the need for a nourishing breakfast with Hollandia Evaporated Milk cannot be overemphasised. A statement by the company said Hollandia Evaporated Milk is loaded with all the essential nutrients for healthy living and getting these nutrients first thing in the morning gives consumers and their families a head start for a successful day. While many consumers are embracing the addition of milk to their breakfast, many more are getting ahead by making smarter choices with certain factors like product quality, nourishment benefits and value for money packaging for preference. Leading evaporated milk brand, Hollandia Evap Milk, ticks all the boxes and offers consumers a smart choice with its 120g value pack to serve as a delicious, appetizing and nourishing complement to your breakfast meals to get you ready for the day ahead.

Hollandia Evap Milk 120g pack comes in a convenient portion size and offers sufficient quantity to complement your breakfast cup of tea or coffee, or a bowl pap or custard, oats, cornflakes and any other cereals.

