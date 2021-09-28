Since its introduction into the Nigerian market, Hollandia Lactose Free Milk has been at the forefront of educating consumers on the challenges of lactose sensitivity, striking at the heart of the leading cause of dairy wariness – lactose intolerance.

With the aim of creating a community of consumers making conscious decisions on lactose sensitivity, Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is driving conversations across multiple engagement platforms in a creative, simple and relatable manner, delivering key messages of a wholesome healthy experience.

The brand is creating awareness with advertisement on Out of Home platforms, as well as activities in the digital space educating consumers on the challenges of lactose intolerance, the benefits of milk and proffering solutions.

Only recently, the issue of lactose intolerance was one of the focal points of discussion during the Hollandia Dairy Day Conference in May. Mrs. Amaka Nwaora, a nutrition consultant and speaker at the conference stated that lactose intolerance is an impaired ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. She noted that while lactose intolerance is not dangerous, its symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, nausea, and diarrhea can be distressing. Mrs. Nwaora encouraged lactose sensitive consumers not to avoid milk because of its numerous health benefits but to explore lactose free milk like Hollandia Lactose Free Milk to eliminate this discomfort.

With a high number of lactose sensitive consumers, it is unusual that there are so few lactose free milk products to choose from, further highlighting the importance of Hollandia’s offering.

Hollandia Lactose Free Milk, the only Ready-to-Drink (RTD) lactose free milk in Nigeria, is a 100 per cent lactose free easy-to-digest milk which contains Calcium and essential Vitamin D for strong bones and teeth development.

It is also a rich source of Vitamin A, B-Vitamins, Vitamin E, and Protein which support a healthier immune system. Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is a great tasting milk that is ideal for direct consumption, or use with beverages and milk-complementary meals.

CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that the brand will continue to explore platforms to create awareness on lactose sensitivity and engage consumers with interest to take action.

“Many people avoid dairy because of lactose intolerance concerns. Our message is simple, Hollandia Lactose Free Milk offers a wholesome healthy experience without discomfort. You can safely choose Hollandia Lactose Free Milk and still enjoy all the taste and nutritious goodness of milk to meet your body’s need,” she stated.

