Milk is one of the most nutritious foods and this explains why it remains a popular choice for people of all ages. However, as consumer lifestyles evolves, so will their desire for milk targeted at meeting their specific needs for healthy dairy nourishment and nutrition they need.

In her presentation during this year’s Hollandia Dairy Day Conference, Cynthia Onyekwere, a Senior Dietitian at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital stated that milk is a wholesome food which contains vitamins & minerals for healthy bones and teeth, muscle health, boosting body immunity and rehydration.

She stated that consumers should take milk daily to meet their nutritional needs and even adapt the partially skimmed milk option like Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk for nutrition conscious consumers because it also contains all the nourishing benefits of milk to ensure optimal health.

Laide Benson, a school teacher in Lagos noted that since the introduction of Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk, she has adopted the milk to suit her nutritional needs. She stated that despite her initial hesitation to go for the milk, it has been rewarding so far.

“Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk has rekindled my relationship with milk in a nutrition conscious manner. It is also a creamy and tasty complement for my tea, coffee, hot chocolate, as well as other food, without feeling like I am sacrificing taste and creamy flavour,” she added.

