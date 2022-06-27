Hollandia, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, is deepening its strong connection with consumers in Northern Nigerian who are prioritising dairy consumption with the choice of Hollandia Evaporated Milk and Hollandia Yoghurt as their preferred milk and drink for moments of wholesome nourishment.

Through television commercials, out-of-home boards, radio jingles, and activations in several cities across Northern Nigeria, the brand is reiterating its functional and emotional value to consumers in a relatable language.

A cross-section of consumers in Jos, Plateau, and Wuse, Abuja stated that the already beloved Hollandia Yoghurt and Hollandia Evaporated Milk have grown even more popular since television and radio commercials recently began airing as the products resonate with their local needs and way of life. Some residents in Jos, where Hollandia Evaporated Milk is becoming popular with local tea sellers popularly known as Mai shai, spoke on the ever-growing acceptance enjoyed by the product.

Musa Bello, a marketing executive with Bestcom Ventures, stated that his early morning routine involves a stop at a local Mai shai (tea seller) to enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee for a healthy and wholesome start to his day. He observed that in some of the Mai shai shops he visited, Hollandia Evaporated Milk was commonly requested by consumers.