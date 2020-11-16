In its quest to continually advance the dairy milk conversation in Nigeria, CHI Limited is relentless in its drive to innovate and set new category benchmarks in the drinking milk segment with its ready-to-drink Hollandia UHT Milk.

Hollandia UHT Milk is a wholesome ready-to-drink milk that does not require mixing with water. Thus, it delivers value with its convenience and rich creamy taste. Available in two variants of Full Cream and Low Fat, Hollandia UHT Milk is produced using a six-layer aseptic and hygienic packaging process to give it a high level of protection and guarantee a longer shelf life. While the Full Cream variant can be taken by anyone, the Low Fat variant is for lovers of a nutritious milk that suits their diet-conscious lifestyle.

Hollandia UHT Milk is a rich tasting complement to hot beverages like tea, cocoa beverage or coffee. It can also be used in making smoothies and is an ideal accompaniment for snacks as well as meals, especially when cold.

Hollandia UHT Milk is a good source of Protein, Calcium and Phosphorus. Protein is essential for making enzymes, hormones and antibodies. It is also an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, blood and the body’s immunity. While calcium helps to maintain strong bones and supports our nerves to carry messages from the brain to different parts of the body, Phosphorus helps in the formation of strong teeth.

According to Tony Ogbonna, Brand Manager (Hollandia), Hollandia UHT Milk’s convenience, rich taste and healthy nourishment are at the core of the product’s values which has endeared the brand to consumers.