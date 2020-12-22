Leading dairy brand, Hollandia, has unveiled its “Share Nourishing Goodness This Season” Christmas campaign. The campaign encourages consumers to share nourishing goodness this season, while taking a breather and enjoying the festivities of the season. The campaign will inspire and celebrate the joy of the Christmas season through the nourishing goodness of Hollandia shared with friends and family.

According to the firm, holiday season is a time to reflect on good things, celebrate annual traditions and connect with friends and family. Despite an unusual financial 2020, that has posed challenges for most consumers, there are still reasons to cheer as the year winds down.

With this in mind, Hollandia is providing an uplifting end to the year with its new Christmas campaign. The campaign will be driven by a danceable radio jingle, engaging digital activations, brilliant billboard ads and an emotive catch phrase – Ho Ho Ho Hollandia in similarity with the tone and manner of Santa Claus to sustain it in the minds of consumers.

The campaign is a call to action for consumers to enjoy, share, and bond with the nourishing goodness of Hollandia as they celebrate with family and friends.

So whatever the occasion and moment this season, Hollandia will offer nourishing goodness to varying consumption moments.

According to CHI Limited Hollandia Category Manager, Mr. Amitabha Das, “Christmas is all about giving and sharing. Through the “Share Nourishing Goodness This Season” campaign, Hollandia is inspiring consumers to share dairy nourishment moments with family and friends to make it a healthier holiday. “Our message is simple, by tapping into the magic of the season, we believe we can better connect with consumers to enjoy every moment of this season, bond with family & friends and share the nourishing goodness of Hollandia,” he stated.