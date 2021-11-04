Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, Hollandia Yoghurt, is renewing its connection with consumers in Northern Nigeria as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment.

Consumption of drinking yoghurt is very popular and well embraced among consumers in Northern Nigeria irrespective of time, season, or demographics. It is also widely consumed as part of the cuisine of several ethnic groups in Northern Nigeria. It is, therefore, very fitting that the favourite yoghurt brand Hollandia Yoghurt renews its connection with the consumers.

With the launch of its latest communication campaign tagged “Always Tradition, Always Hollandia Yoghurt”, Hollandia Yoghurt celebrates the deep connection of the Northern consumers with tradition, love and friendship. The campaign contextualizes the local needs and way of life of consumers through their moments of wholesome nourishment. Be it in moments of replenishment from a very humid day in Sokoto, Katsina, Bornu or Kano, Hollandia Yoghurt provides the wholesome nourishment for active replenishment and revitalizing energy that keeps you positively recharged to be at your best for the day.

For a people renowned for their general outlook on communality, the Hollandia Yoghurt 1Ltr pack encourages sharing, bonding and wholesome nourishment to every gathering, at home or at parties. The 500ml pack is for individual enjoyment for satiety and relaxation. The 90ml value pack provides the perfect drink to accompany children’s food packs as they head off to school.

