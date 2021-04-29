Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has unveiled a new communication campaign themed “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand”. The campaign is aimed at increasing brand awareness as it looks to further endear the brand to consumers as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment. Deployed across different communication channels including TV, Radio, Print, and Digital platforms, the new campaign features recently signed talented Actress, TV personality and Influencer, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu. Through her versatility in the campaign, Balogun-Nwachukwu stimulates positive consumer experiences with her favourite Hollandia Yoghurt and connects them with the nutritious benefits of the brand.

The “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand” campaign will particularly strike a chord with millions of Muslims across Nigeria as they embark on the Ramadan fast this season. Experts say that when it comes to building a healthy diet during Ramadan, the key is to go for lighter but filling foods and dairy that will help your body meet and replenish the amount of energy and nutrients it needs during the day. Hollandia Yoghurt provides the wholesome nourishment for active replenishment and revitalising energy that keeps you positively recharged to be at your best for the day.