Hollandia Yoghurt has announced a partnership agreement with Miss. Yemi Alade, a multiple award-winning artiste of international repute, as part of a new campaign to celebrate the brand’s 15 years of nourishing Nigerians and reinforcing its market leadership.

The partnership aims to celebrate the values of consistency, hard work and talent which the brand and the artiste have in common. Hollandia Yoghurt is the leader of the yoghurt category, a position it attained through innovation and continuous passion for excellence. Similarly, Alade has continuously innovated herself and has risen to the top of her music career with various awardwinning hits.

Since it was introduced into the Nigerian market over 15 years ago, Hollandia Yoghurt has transformed the Yoghurt market landscape with its high quality products, packed under very hygienic conditions. To address varying consumer needs, Hollandia Yoghurt has remained consistent in providing healthy, tasty, and nourishing yoghurt drink that contain proteins, minerals and vitamins that unlocks the energy in its consumers.

Every day, Nigerians enjoy Hollandia Yoghurt because its nourishing goodness give them energy, serve as meal-replacement and keep them positively recharged to be at their best. Whether onthe-go, at work, in school or at play, Nigerians trust the brand to nourish their body and keep them active. Therefore, it is no wonder that the brand has achieved the feat of becoming the most preferred and generic name for yoghurt amongst consumers.

Speaking on the partnership, Yemi Alade said, “I am really excited about this partnership with Hollandia Yoghurt because the brand stands out differently from all other yoghurt products. Like me, Hollandia Yoghurt displays an insatiable quest for increased creativity and innovation. I love the delicious taste and revitalizing energy of Hollandia Yoghurt.”