Hollandia, the leading dairy brand in Nigeria from CHI Limited, provided dairy nourishment to the children in Internally Displaced Camps and Orphanages in Lagos recently. The gesture is coming at a time the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting food supply chains and availability and devastating livelihoods, leading to the deteriorating quality of diets and nutrition. This nutritional challenge poses a threat to the human body’s immune function and good health especially to children who are disadvantaged or in vulnerable situations.

Hollandia Nurture A Child initiative addresses the challenge of malnutrition amongst Nigerian children and the overall wellbeing of the Nigerian child in general. Under this initiative, Hollandia donated its tasty and nourishing Hollandia Evaporated Milk and Hollandia Yoghurt products to the children. The beneficiaries include the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lot Foundation Dustbin Estate in Ajegunle, Life Changers Orphanage in Festac, and Chosen Child Orphanage, Badia, all in Lagos. The initiative hopes to ease the challenges of children in vulnerable situations, currently experiencing inadequate nutrition, by providing healthy dairy nourishment to boost their immunity and wellness.