Pay television platform, StarTimes has expanded its entertainment offering with the introduction of Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa as well as popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary.

According to StarTimes’ PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, TNT Africa, which offers action-driven, pulse-raising slate of movies, mixed with romantic gems and hilarious comedy aimed at keeping fans glued to their screens, is available on StarTimes’ Basic Bouquet on channel 047 and Smart Bouquet on channel 186. He added that Jenifa’s Diary airs every Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus channel.

This month of September, TNT Africa has an exciting line-up of never-before-seen titles, with the premiere of a movie, Human Capital; including a month-long blockbuster titles of Denzel Washington.