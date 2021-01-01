These are definitely happy times for Addictive Music Worldwide act, Holmes (Umughare Prosper Aghogho). Many weeks after the release of the 28-year-old’s hit single, Sade, the act is poised to ride into 2021 on a high note.

According to a statement from his management, D’Luxe Management run by Franklin Amudo, ever since the release of his latest single entitled Finally, which was released in early November featuring popular DJ Neptune and produced by P Loops, the new track has been topping charts.

The statement read: “From Boomplay to iTunes, Finally, the newest single from Holmes to close the year has been creating a lot of buzz around town. The Amapiano inspired song is already being reviewed as a vibe to watch out for by industry heads as his career continues to soar after his major collaboration with Davido on the song, Love, earlier in the year.”

Meanwhile, the video for Finally was shot by versatile director, Sesan Ogunro of Film Factory at choice locations in South Africa.

A homegrown Nigerian artist who hails from Warri, Delta State, Holmes is currently signed to indie label, Addictive Music Worldwide and managed by Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe Management.