Fast rising Afro-fusion artiste, Umughare Aghogho Prosper aka Holmes continues to establish himself as one of the talents on the continent.

On July 1, he is set to drop his first body of work following his series of singles over the lockdown period. Under the supervision of D’luxe Management team, Holmes has put together a self-titled 8-track EP, HolmesSzn, enlisting the collaborative support of heavyweights like Davido in the track, Love, while Ice Prince featured in Money with a deejay coming in the single, Finally. New solo track infusions in the EP include Tension, Tip, Amina, Body, and Gidi Girls. The EP will on July 1 be available to fans across all digital streaming platforms.