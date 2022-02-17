A talented and prize-winning music producer, Banjo Oluwasemilogo Kayode, popularly known as Semzi, has attributed his successes in the music industry partly to his work with Mayorkun ‘Holy Father’ featuring Victony.

He described the event as a career boost for him, saying the song topping charts in some places around Africa in 2021 was a big thing to happen on his job.

The 21-year-old music producer, Semzi, who hails from Ogun State, the western part of Nigerian, said, such an encounter he had with Mayorkun was a game-changer for him, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity given to work with Mayorkun ‘Holy Father.’

(

According to him, the Nigerian music business and media have just recently begun to focus on the plight of producers who have long suffered from a lack of recognition, as according to him, if not for the breakthrough the dong made, those behind the success story would not have been known.

Semzi who kicked off his career in the Nigerian music industry as one of the youngest producers didn’t hit stardom from the beginning, but according to him, he started by making beats for top Nigerian artists like Davido, Mayorkun, Bad Boy Timz, Laycon and the rest.

In 2021, Semzi was nominated ‘Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer Of The Year’ at the Beatz Awards for his production on Laycon’s ‘Fall for Me.’

It was his resilience and the desire to make headway, Semzi said kept him on till he attained a level he was being sourced for by active players in the industry.

Besides his experience with ‘Holy Father,’ Semzi said he has been producing widely known songs across the continent, as his Midas touch could be felt in songs such as ‘MJ’ by Bad Boy Timz which doubles as a breakout hit song for the artiste.

Another is ‘Fall For Me’ by Laycon, but to him, perhaps, his biggest accomplishment lies in Davido and Mayorkun’s “The Best” and Mayorkun’s Holy Father.’

Semzi has been spotted as one out of the few young Nigerian producers playing a wide variety of musical instruments and genres, which top industry players have said would be a symbol of inspiration for young talents, perhaps younger ones can draw a lesson or two from the gifted beatmaker.