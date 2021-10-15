All is set for the annual Holy Ghost Anointing programme of Value Adding Christian Centre, also answering and adding value to people’s lives, with the theme “Great Grace.” The programme will begin on Monday, October 25, and come to a close on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Venue: 134, Apata Street, Somolu, Palmgroove, Lagos. Senior pastor/host, Pastor Moses Oluwole, enumerated five benefits therein, viz, it is an annual programme that connects people to their destinies; it brings attendees’ destiny fulfillment; to revive their spiritual life; to re-align them to God’s purpose for their individual lives; and ultimately bring people to the realm in great grace.

