Evander Holyfield has hinted he could be set for a shock return to the boxing ring after making a cryptic post on Twitter.

The ‘Real Deal’ hasn’t fought since hanging up his gloves after beating the little known Danish fighter Brian Nelsen by technical knockout back in 2011.

At his peak, Holyfield was the undisputed heavyweight champion after moving up from cruiserweight, where he had also reigned supreme.

Fans have speculated he could face former foe Mike Tyson in a trilogy fight for charity.

Now 57, Holyfield’s best days are surely behind him but his Twitter post has sparked rumours he could be about to lace up the gloves again.

He posted a picture on Monday, which showed an image of him snarling, along with the word ‘comeback’ in capital letters over the top of it.

He also wrote a teasing caption, which read: ‘A setback only paves the way for a comeback.’

The timing of Holyfield’s post is even more tantalising, just days after former foe Mike Tyson announced he will return for a four-round charity bout.

Holyfield and Tyson fought twice in the 1990s, with the ‘Real Deal’ coming out on top.