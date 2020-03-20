Do you always have to clean up the cobwebs in your home? You can usually find cobwebs in a home’s walls, ceilings, and all the nooks and crannies indoors and sometimes even outdoors.

Since most people love spending time inside to relax, it is vital to ensure that your home feels comfortable and clean. Cobwebs can also carry airborne allergens that can create respiratory issues in your home and family. Spider bites can also be painful, itchy, and even possibly bring threatening medical complications or issues. Cobwebs can be stubborn, and they can appear even in the hardest to reach areas in your home. It is important to know how to clean them properly and prevent them from coming back. This way it will ensure that your home’s air quality remains clean and free from any health risks.

So how do you get rid of these stubborn cobwebs? What are methods of prevention? With the right method, tools and time, you can prevent them from coming back. Take a look at some of these tips to follow:

Removing cobwebs

When you see cobwebs, it is important to clean them up first. If you have a vacuum, you can use it to clean ceilings that have cobwebs. One the other hand, of you don’t have a vacuum cleaner, you can use a cobweb duster instead. Cobweb dusters are made especially to clean and remove cobwebs, along with the debris that can fall from the ceiling fans as well. If your ceilings are high, you can use extension dusters.

Cobweb prevention

Preventing the buildup of cobweb can make your cleaning much easier, and even much faster as well. Below are some tips on how you can prevent spiders from staying in your home, therefore also preventing cobwebs too:

Seal windows – You can seal your windows and screens to keep spiders from going inside.

Peppermint oil – Spiders aren’t fans of peppermint oil. What you can do is to combine peppermint oil and water inside a spray bottle and spray this solution in areas where you suspect the spiders are.

Regularly clean and dust your home – Clutter can be inviting to spiders, and this means the presence of cobwebs. What you can do to prevent more cobwebs is to dust and clean your home once a week, and also lessen the clutter as well. Also make sure that you remove cobwebs as soon as you seen them.

Vinegar – If peppermint oil or essential oils don’t get rid of the spiders, you can fill in a spray bottle with water and vinegar too. Spray it on corners and cracks to get rid of the spiders.

Preventing buildup dust

Dust can be unavoidable, especially for areas in your home that tend to be neglected. Make sure that you avoid overlooking surfaces that need regular cleaning, such as the interior of your lampshades. You can use a lint roller to remove dust, without damaging the shade. You can also dust your houseplants as well. You can get rid of the dust by watering the plant, so that dirt is washed away, including those that are collected on top of the leaves.

